Red Cross in critical need of blood

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply

While the Red Cross has declared an emergency on blood, a group in North Jackson, Ohio is holding a blood drive.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is an urgent need for blood, and the American Red Cross is encouraging donors to help out as soon as possible.

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

All those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, 2017, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY:

Leetonia – 2/28/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St
Lisbon – 2/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington St
Salem – 2/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Avenue

MAHONING COUNTY:

Mahoning
Austintown – 2/18/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd
2/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd
Boardman – 2/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd
2/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue
Canfield – 2/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive
Poland – 2/16/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Cortland – 2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.
Girard – 2/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St.
Kinsman – 2/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rock Of Grace Church Kinsman, 6745 State Route 5

