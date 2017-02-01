Rosalind Marie Titus Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Rosalind Marie Titus, age 84, died on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born on June 16, 1932 in Shadeland, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Zilpha C. (Manning) and Donald I. Kiser.

Mrs. Titus was a 1950 graduate of Penn High School.

On October 2, 1971 she married Walter Robert Titus.

A longtime Kinsman resident, Mrs. Titus was a legal secretary for Hope, Frye, Hewitt and Milligan of Warren, Ohio for thirty-seven years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and an active member of the Kinsman Bay View Club where she was currently an active member. Mrs. Titus was formerly a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of thirty-two years, Bob Titus; a step daughter, Therese Anne Titus; two grandchildren, Tammy Lee Kopp and Victor E. Kopp and a sister, Betty L. Blair.

Survivors include her stepchildren, Barbara (Henry) Evans of Johnston, Ohio, Jean (Tim) Compan of Greene, Ohio, Peg Kopp of Gustavus, Ohio and Thomas Titus of Columbiana, Ohio; sister, Shirley M. Kiser of Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and two nieces.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kinsman United Methodist Church at 8362 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Burial will follow in Gustavus cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 5 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church, PO Box 218, Kinsman, Ohio 44428.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



