Storm Team 27: Cloudy, chance for snow

Watch for patches of black ice this morning as temperatures hover in the lower 30s for the morning commute. The chance for snow showers will stay in the forecast today with little accumulation expected. Highs will build into the middle 30s which will allow a small risk for rain showers to mix in through the afternoon. Colder temperatures with better weather will return to end the week and start the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. 1” or less. (60%)
High: 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers or flurry. Mainly early. (40%)
Low: 19

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 24

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 23 Low: 12

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 27 Low: 9

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 49 Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 30

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 34

