Storm Team 27: Colder Thursday with a chance for snow

Colder air is moving toward the region with snow showers in the forecast through at least early Thursday. Temperatures will slide into the low 20’s to start the morning with afternoon highs only in the middle 20’s. Any snow accumulation is expected to be light. Look for colder temperatures to wrap up the week with better weather. Saturday looks dry with snow returning Sunday. Warming up early next week!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Mainly early. Less than 1” (30%)

High: 25

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 12

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for a flurry or snow shower in the snowbelt.

High: 23 Low: 12

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 34 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow to rain showers. (60%)

High: 48 Low: 26

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 22 Low: 17

