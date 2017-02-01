Storm Team 27: Colder Thursday with a chance for snow

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Colder air is moving toward the region with snow showers in the forecast through at least early Thursday. Temperatures will slide into the low 20’s to start the morning with afternoon highs only in the middle 20’s. Any snow accumulation is expected to be light. Look for colder temperatures to wrap up the week with better weather. Saturday looks dry with snow returning Sunday. Warming up early next week!

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Mainly early. Less than 1” (30%)
High: 25

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 12

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for a flurry or snow shower in the snowbelt.
High: 23 Low: 12

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 27 Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow to rain showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 26

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 22 Low: 17
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s