Storm Team 27: Light snow rain mix

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Snow showers stay in the forecast today with little accumulation expected. Highs hang around the middle 30s which will allow a small risk for rain showers to mix in through the afternoon. Colder temperatures with better weather will return to end the week and start the weekend.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. 1” or less. Rain may mix with snow this afternoon. (40%)
High: 35
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers or flurry. (30%)
Low: 19
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (30%)
High: 24
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 23 Low: 12
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 27 Low: 9
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 19
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 49 Low: 25
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 30
Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 34
