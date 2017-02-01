Storm Team 27: Light snow rain mix

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers stay in the forecast today with little accumulation expected. Highs hang around the middle 30s which will allow a small risk for rain showers to mix in through the afternoon. Colder temperatures with better weather will return to end the week and start the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. 1” or less. Rain may mix with snow this afternoon. (40%)

High: 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers or flurry. (30%)

Low: 19

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (30%)

High: 24

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 23 Low: 12

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 9

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 49 Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 30

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 34

