Struthers’ Grandy registers 200th win

The Wildcats helped John Grandy reach the mark with a 64-43 win over East Wednesday

The Wildcats helped John Grandy reach the 200 win mark with a 64-43 win over East Wednesday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers girls basketball team defeated Youngstown East, 64-43 Wednesday at Youngstown East High School.

With the victory, Struthers head coach John Grandy won his 200th game as a head coach. The Wildcats improve to 14-4 on the season.

“There’s a lot of people that go into this 200 wins,” said Grandy. “When it says 200 wins, my name’s there but there’s a lot of other names they could put on that. It just means, kind of, I’m old. I’m old number one and I’ve been around here for a long time.

Grandy is in his 14th season as head coach of the Struthers girls program, and his 43rd year of coaching overall.

“I think when I started out I was on the 50 year program,” said Grandy. “Two wins a year, 50 years, kind of do that kind of thing. But it’s been a real pleasure to be here and it’s been a great opportunity.”

Up next, Struthers hosts Poland Saturday with a chance to win the AAC White Tier outright. Tipoff set for 2:30 PM at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

