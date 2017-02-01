Warren Harding football sends 9 players to college level

Nine players from the Warren Harding football team signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning. The Raiders, dressed in gold bow ties and their own jerseys, announced their college commitment in front of family and friends.

Senior quarterback Lynn Bowden remained committed to the University of Kentucky, despite, what he calls, some late interest from Ohio State, “Yea, they reached out to me, wanted to sit down, but I told them, flat out, I was 100 percent committed to the University of Kentucky. There was no changing my mind at that point.”, says Bowden.

Bowden, who rushed for 2,277 yards this past season, passed for 1,366 yards, and scored 57 total touchdowns says his goals at Kentucky are simple, “Break records, go to SEC championship, and hopefully BCS.”

Warren Harding senior linebacker Naz Battee-Diggs also unveiled his college choice on Wednesday, signing with Youngstown State University. Diggs says, “Going in there this year, I’m gonna win a championship. That’s our goal right now. When I went up, that’s all we talked about, a championship. That’s our main goal.”

Notre Dame College landed two members of the Raider’s football team. Linebacker Thad McCollough and wideout Tavon Hooks will join the Falcons this Fall.

Senior wide receiver Marlin Richardson signed with the University of Findlay. Elijah Burch is headed to Ashland University. Lineman Taj Harper is committed to Wayne State. Geno Gonzalez signed with the University of Charleston, and backup quarterback Marco Vogle has committed to West Liberty State.