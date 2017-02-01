Warren JFK’s Coates signs with YSU

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2015 Big 22 winner and member of the Warren JFK 2016 state championship team Jacob Coates has officially signed a National Letter of Intent with Youngstown State to continue his football career.

Coates led the Eagles on both sides of the ball throughout his career and helped the team to a 14-1 record on its way to the Division VII title in 2016.

In 2015, Coates racked up 537 yards receiving on 34 receptions with 5 touchdowns. He added 364 yards on the ground and was a threat on special teams posting 1,273 all-purpose yards in all.

He joins a Youngstown State program that is coming off a birth to the FCS National Championship this past season.

Coates also had a Division I Track offer from Penn State.