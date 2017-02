WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Robert “Moose” Ramsey is the new head varsity football coach of the Wellsville Tigers. It is his first first head coaching position.

He replaces Derrick Spann who led the Tigers to a record of 10-10 over the past two seasons.

Ramsey previously served as an assistant at East Liverpool, spending a portion of his tenure as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The formal announcement of the hire is expected to be made at a board meeting later this month.