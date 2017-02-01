Wilmington’s DeMedal heading to Duquesne

NEW WILMINGTON, PA (WKBN)-Big 22 alum and Wilmington senior Spencer DeMedal announced Wednesday that he will continue his football career and education at Duquesne University.

DeMedal was a force on both sides of the ball for the Greyhounds racking up over 1,500 yards of total offense with 32 total touchdowns which includes two interceptions returned for scores.

DeMedal picked the Dukes over New Hampshire, Army and Robert Morris.

He says that the plan for him with the Dukes is to play on the defensive side of the ball.