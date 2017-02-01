Wilmington’s DeMedal heading to Duquesne

DeMedal reached the end zone 32 times in 2016

By Published:
Wilmington's Spencer DeMedal poses with family and coaches after signing his NLI to Duquesne Wednesday morning.
Wilmington's Spencer DeMedal poses with family and coaches after signing his NLI to Duquesne Wednesday morning.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA (WKBN)-Big 22 alum and Wilmington senior Spencer DeMedal announced Wednesday that he will continue his football career and education at Duquesne University.

DeMedal was a force on both sides of the ball for the Greyhounds racking up over 1,500 yards of total offense with 32 total touchdowns which includes two interceptions returned for scores.

DeMedal picked the Dukes over New Hampshire, Army and Robert Morris.

He says that the plan for him with the Dukes is to play on the defensive side of the ball.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s