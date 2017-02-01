Youngstown crime activity: January 25 – February 1

Wednesday, January 25

4:11 a.m. – Richview and Oakwood avenues, Gary Drayton, 37, arrested and charged with driving under suspension improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs. Drayton was arrested after a woman reported he was drinking in her basement and had a gun. Drayton was found with marijuana and a gun in his vehicle, police said.

9:20 a.m. – 1100 block of Republic Ave., a man reported finding his friend dead in the dining room. Police said the man, 23-year-old Christopher Bridges, had multiple gunshot wounds.

10:30 a.m. – Kendis Circle, Deon Jones, 33, arrested and charged with several counts of drug possession and failure to comply with an order or signal of police. Police said Jones led them on a chase but was arrested after crashing into a utility pole. Police said Jones had suspected heroin and cocaine.

10:45 a.m. – E. Boston Avenue, DeVonte Housley, 24, arrested on warrants for aggravated robbery, unlawful contact with a minor and failure to appear in court on drug charges.

11:29 p.m. – 300 block of Ferndale Ave., Jimmy Torres, 31, charged with resisting arrest, aggravated robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. Police said Torres threw a water bottle at a police cruiser driving down South Avenue and then ran inside Gas Mart to hide. After a struggle, police arrested Torres and reported finding a crack pipe and three bags of marijuana in his pocket.

4:10 p.m. – 900 block of Oxford St., Charles Crosby, 24, charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia; and Brian Niznik, 44, charged with possession of cocaine. The men were charged after a raid of a home found marijuana, a digital scale and about 30 grams of cocaine.

4:53 p.m. – 300 block of Rockview Ave., Malcom North, 36, charged with drug possession. North was arrested after police raided the home and found a garbage bag containing 20-gallon freezer bags full of marijuana as well as loose prescription medications, including Tramadol and Methadone.

4:58 p.m. – E. Boston Avenue, Jaquale Gilmore, 19, charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and obstructing official business. Police said Gilmore ran after a traffic stop and was caught in the 300 block of E. Boston Avenue. Police said marijuana was found in the car that Gilmore was driving.

8:04 p.m. – 100 block of W. Florida Ave., a woman reported that her purse containing $80 and a Samsung Galaxy Edge phone were was taken from her car. The woman told police that she left the purse in her car while she went inside with groceries. After returning about two minutes later, the purse was gone.

Thursday, January 26

3:56 a.m. – 100 block of E. Auburndale Ave., Michael Daviduk, 37, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Daviduk was arrested while police were investigating a suspicious car in the neighborhood.

2:30 p.m. – 100 block of W. Boardman St., Jacob Merchant, 33, arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Merchant admitted to five burglaries on the south side of Youngstown. A woman said she came home to find Merchant taking a shower in her home.

Sunday, January 29

5:23 p.m. – 1500 block of Bryson St., Chantelle Scott, Jr., 20, charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license. Police said Scott was stopped after drove through a stop sign, failed to signal and almost struck a parked vehicle. Scott told an officer that he got nervous when seeing him, so he “stepped on it.”

Monday, January 30

7:52 a.m. – 3200 block of Market St., Dwayne Pixley charged with shoplifting. A clerk at Shell True North told police that Pixley tried to steal two cans of Olde English malt beer by hiding them in his coat pockets. When confronted, Pixley offered to pay for one of the beers if she would let him go, the clerk said. Police said Pixley also had a warrant from Austintown Police for domestic violence.

10:15 a.m. – 100 block of Morrison St., Struthers, William Stevanus II, 35, cited for driving under suspension and hit-skip on streets. Stevanus told police that he hit another vehicle the previous day on Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue. He said he left the area because his license was suspended. Police said he had 31 license suspensions.

Tuesday, January 31

12:35 a.m. – 400 block of Almyra Ave., a man reported that someone threw a brick through his bedroom window. Police said it appeared as if someone tried to climb into the window, but nothing was reported missing.

9:09 p.m. – 100 block of E. Boston Ave., witnesses told police they heard about six gunshots fired. Police found a bullet hole in the kitchen window of the house and a car parked outside was also hit by gunfire. The witnesses said they did not see anyone in the area or any vehicle drive away.

2:49 p.m. – 2200 block of Cordova Ave., Jamar Kimble, 35, arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession. Police were serving a federal search warrant when they found 15 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. Officers also seized seven bottles of promethazine hydrochloride oral solution.

4:05 p.m. – E. Woodland Avenue and Market Street, Malcolm Carter, 22, charged with possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments. Police said heroin and a used syringe were found near the passenger seat of a car, where Carter was sitting.

6:06 p.m. – 2800 block of McCartney Rd., Marlo Burney, 49, charged with theft. Police said Burney tried leaving Dollar General with multiple unpaid items hidden in her purse and coat.