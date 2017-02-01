Youngstown Police investigating woman’s suspicious disappearance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas.

Forty-nine-year-old Kimberly Wilson-Talley missed an appointment with her cancer doctor. Wilson-Talley has throat cancer and a tracheotomy, according to police.

Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. John Perdue said Wilson-Talley’s disappearance is suspicious because someone tried to sell her car to Donnell Ford.

On January 19 when Wilson-Talley was reported missing, a neighbor told police that she had not seen Wilson-Talley go in or out of her apartment for several weeks. The neighbor said her windows were up, and her cat was outside.

Police said no one was inside the apartment, and Wilson-Talley’s phone was turned off.

Police have been trying to contact Wilson-Talley’s boyfriend, who they have been unable to reach.

Those with information are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8926.