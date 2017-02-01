Youngstown police make second big marijuana bust in 1 week

Police arrested 35-year-old Jamar Kimble

By Published:
Jamar Kimble

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 15 pounds of marijuana were seized in a raid at a house on the north side of Youngstown.

Police were serving a federal search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a house on Cordova Avenue when they found 15 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana.

Officers also seized seven bottles of promethazine hydrochloride oral solution (commonly used to treat allergies with an antihistamine component).

Police arrested 35-year-old Jamar Kimble. He is charged with two counts of drug possession.

Police seized 22 pounds of marijuana and thousands in cash in two raids last week in the city. One was at a house on Rockview Avenue. The other at a house on Oxford Lane.

Investigators are crediting community policing and creating realtionships within neighborhoods so that residents feel comfortable lettting police know about criminal activity.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s