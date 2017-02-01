YSU president, Youngstown business leaders return from Israel trip

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is one of the several local leaders who just got back from a trip to Israel.

Tressel, along with people from the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown Jewish Federation, met with business leaders and Israeli university experts.

The focus of the trip was on additive manufacturing.

There were also a lot of networking opportunities, which could mean big things for business back n Youngstown.

Those who went on the trip met to talk about those opportunities on Wednesday. You can hear from them on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.