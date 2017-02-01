YSU president, Youngstown business leaders return from Israel trip

Tressel, along with people from the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown Jewish Federation, met with Israeli business leaders

By Published:
Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is one of the several local leaders who just got back from a trip to Israel.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is one of the several local leaders who just got back from a trip to Israel.

Tressel, along with people from the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown Jewish Federation, met with business leaders and Israeli university experts.

The focus of the trip was on additive manufacturing.

There were also a lot of networking opportunities, which could mean big things for business back n Youngstown.

Those who went on the trip met to talk about those opportunities on Wednesday. You can hear from them on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s