YSU president, Youngstown business leaders return from Israel trip

Tressel, along with people from the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown Jewish Federation, met with Israeli business leaders

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is one of the several local leaders who just got back from a trip to Israel.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is one of the several local leaders who just got back from a 7-day trip to Israel last month.

Tressel, along with people from the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown Jewish Federation, met with business leaders and Israeli university experts.

The focus of the trip was on additive manufacturing.

There were also a lot of networking opportunities, which could mean big things for business back in Youngstown.

Leaders who went on the trip met to talk about those opportunities on Wednesday.

“We met with four or five other additive manufacturing companies at all different stages of development,” said Barb Ewing, with the Youngstown Business Incubator. “Every meeting that we walked out of, we at least had some follow-up items we could work on to see if we could establish a formal relationship.”

The Youngstown delegation got to tour five Israeli universities. It also got to meet officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry and a member of the Prime Minister’s staff.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “YSU president, Youngstown business leaders return from Israel trip

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s