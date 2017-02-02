2 kids, 2 adults stabbed in Ohio home; man in custody

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) – Police say two children and two adults were found stabbed in a suburban Dayton home by officers responding to an early morning call of a family disturbance.

Kettering police say all four have been taken to hospitals Thursday morning. Police spokesman John Jung says initial indications are that the wounds weren’t life-threatening. But he says he hasn’t received updates from the hospitals.

Jung says said all four had wounds consistent with a knife. The suspect is a 46-year-old male who was wounded.

Also injured were children ages 8 and 11 and a 72-year-old man.

Jung calls the crime scene “extensive,” spread over multiple rooms.

Jung says police are still investigating what led to the stabbings and trying to determine the four’s relationships. He says they believe the children’s mother is in Kettering.

