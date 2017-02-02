2 kids, 2 adults stabbed in Ohio home; man in custody

Initial indications are that the wounds weren't life-threatening

By Published:
Police say two children and two adults have been found stabbed in a suburban Dayton home by officers responding to an early morning call of a family disturbance.

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) – Police say two children and two adults were found stabbed in a suburban Dayton home by officers responding to an early morning call of a family disturbance.

Kettering police say all four have been taken to hospitals Thursday morning. Police spokesman John Jung says initial indications are that the wounds weren’t life-threatening. But he says he hasn’t received updates from the hospitals.

Jung says said all four had wounds consistent with a knife. The suspect is a 46-year-old male who was wounded.

Also injured were children ages 8 and 11 and a 72-year-old man.

Jung calls the crime scene “extensive,” spread over multiple rooms.

Jung says police are still investigating what led to the stabbings and trying to determine the four’s relationships. He says they believe the children’s mother is in Kettering.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s