Arkansas father charged with nearly beating his baby to death

LITTLE ROCK, AR ( KARK ) — A 22-year-old father of two is charged with First Degree Battery in the physical abuse of his baby boy, whose injuries, doctors say, are severe and life-threatening.

Thursday morning, officers were called to the hospital in regards to an assault report.

When they arrived, they met with the hospital’s social worker, Samia Johnston, who told them a baby boy came into the emergency room with a brain bleed, seizures, and bruises on his face.

Johnston told officers she spoke with the baby’s mother, 21-year-old Britney Jackson, of Little Rock, at the hospital.

Jackson told Johnston that she has two boys, the baby and a 1-year-old. The children’s father, 22-year-old Brandon Davis, of North Little Rock, was supposed to be watching them while she was at work.

Jackson explained Davis lost his job last week, so he has been watching the kids while she works.

The police report states Jackson, Davis and the two kids were staying at a hotel at the time.

Jackson said she worked Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and when she came home from work, the baby was sleeping and started to wake up. Jackson said Davis told her the baby slept almost the entire time she was at work, and she said that wasn’t normal.

Jackson said she fed the baby a bottle and went to take a shower. When she got out of the shower, she said Davis left to go to the store and the baby started whining again.

When Jackson went to console him, she said his head was droopy and his eyes were rolling back in his head. She tried to get him to focus, but his eyes were rolling around and he began to drool. That’s when she called 911.

Police and emergency responders pointed out the baby’s many injuries, including bruising and red splotches around his right eye, blood in the white part of his right eye, large bruises on both arms, a bruise on his cheek, red marks and bruising around his mouth, a bruise on his rib cage, a bruise on his back, a large red mark on the base of his skull, several smaller red marks on the back of his head, and a scratch on his chest.

Officers said they found a “napkin with green, leafy, veggie matter” during a search of the home.

Doctors said the baby has severe brain bleeds that will get worse, a broken leg, and severe whiplash. They said they’re not sure if he’ll survive.

The 1-year-old was taken into custody by victim services and later released to his great-grandmother.