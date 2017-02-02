Arkansas father charged with nearly beating his baby to death

The baby boy's father, Brandon Davis, of North Little Rock, was supposed to be watching him and his 1-year-old brother

By Ellen Lampe, KARK Published:
Brandon Davis is charged with battery for nearly beating his baby to death.
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KARK) — A 22-year-old father of two is charged with First Degree Battery in the physical abuse of his baby boy, whose injuries, doctors say, are severe and life-threatening.
Thursday morning, officers were called to the hospital in regards to an assault report.
When they arrived, they met with the hospital’s social worker, Samia Johnston, who told them a baby boy came into the emergency room with a brain bleed, seizures, and bruises on his face.
Johnston told officers she spoke with the baby’s mother, 21-year-old Britney Jackson, of Little Rock, at the hospital.
Jackson told Johnston that she has two boys, the baby and a 1-year-old. The children’s father, 22-year-old Brandon Davis, of North Little Rock, was supposed to be watching them while she was at work.
Jackson explained Davis lost his job last week, so he has been watching the kids while she works.
The police report states Jackson, Davis and the two kids were staying at a hotel at the time.
Jackson said she worked Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and when she came home from work, the baby was sleeping and started to wake up. Jackson said Davis told her the baby slept almost the entire time she was at work, and she said that wasn’t normal.
Jackson said she fed the baby a bottle and went to take a shower. When she got out of the shower, she said Davis left to go to the store and the baby started whining again.
When Jackson went to console him, she said his head was droopy and his eyes were rolling back in his head. She tried to get him to focus, but his eyes were rolling around and he began to drool. That’s when she called 911.
Police and emergency responders pointed out the baby’s many injuries, including bruising and red splotches around his right eye, blood in the white part of his right eye, large bruises on both arms, a bruise on his cheek, red marks and bruising around his mouth, a bruise on his rib cage, a bruise on his back, a large red mark on the base of his skull, several smaller red marks on the back of his head, and a scratch on his chest.
Officers said they found a “napkin with green, leafy, veggie matter” during a search of the home.
Doctors said the baby has severe brain bleeds that will get worse, a broken leg, and severe whiplash. They said they’re not sure if he’ll survive.
The 1-year-old was taken into custody by victim services and later released to his great-grandmother.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s