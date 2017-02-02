Youngstown doctor faces 78 counts related to over-prescribing pain meds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor with an office in Youngstown is facing 78 charges related to prescribing drugs illegally and in excess, according to an indictment released Thursday.

Prosecutors said William Paloski has an office on Market Street in the uptown section of Youngstown.

They said he’s charged with over-prescribing pain medications to patients, as well as prescribing to people who weren’t sick at all.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Paloski on the following charges:

Trafficking in drugs

Illegal processing of drug documents

Unlawful sale/delivery of dangerous drug

Money laundering

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Police conducted several undercover operations where they received drugs from Paloski, prosecutors said.

The doctor has been issued a summons to appear in court and has not been arrested.

