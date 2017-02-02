Car hits man trying to cross Route 224 in Boardman Twp.

The crash happened Thursday evening in front of the Texas Roadhouse, just west of Tiffany Boulevard, in Boardman

By Published:
Accident, ambulance generic

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car hit a man walking across Route 224 in Boardman Township Thursday evening.

The crash happened in front of the Texas Roadhouse, west of Tiffany Boulevard, just before 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Chevy Cruze driven by 24-year-old Justin Gittings, of Poland, was heading eastbound on 224 in the right lane.

David States II, 47, of Boardman, was crossing the road from the south side when Gittings hit him, according to a traffic report.

Medics took States to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown with non-life threatening injuries.

He was cited for being in the road illegally.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s