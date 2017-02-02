SALEM, Ohio – Dorothy Louise (Greenamyer) Mercer 87, of (Butler Township) Salem, died at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 19, 1929 in Salem, the daughter of the late Arthur Samuel Greenamyer and Dorothy Velma (Burcaw) Greenamyer Rankin

She was last employed at MPI Label but also worked at Lowry Supply, Crane-Deming Pump and the former G C Murphy in downtown Salem.

She had been a member of the Eastern Star, a 1947 Graduate of Goshen High School and played cards in the local card club.

She was a member of the the Damascus Methodist Church and served on various church committees and taught Sunday School.

She always enjoyed being around her family with dinners and being with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of the things she loved to do was go out to get her hair done.

She is survived by her children, Denise (Herman Jay) Linder and Gary Mercer all of Salem; grandchildren, Carey (Jamie) Weingart, Jodie (Marc) Keck, Dustin (Angie) Linder and Shawn (Lindsey Peters) Linder; great-grandchildren, Brianne and Brandon Metts, Colton, Judson and Maxon Weingart and Connor Linder.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Paul Mercer whom she married on July 17, 1949 and who died on January 30, 1999 and a sister, Doris Elaine Greenamyer

Services will be on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Pastor Vernon Palo of the Damascus church will be officiating.

The burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Salem.

A time of visitation will be on Saturday, February 4 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley 1120 Village Plaza, Columbiana, Ohio 44408 or the General Fund of the Damascus Methodist Church 300 Valley Road, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please go and leave a tribute to the family or sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



