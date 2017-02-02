Dorothy Mae Cross Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – On the 2nd of February, in the year of our Lord 2017, Dorothy Mae Cross was delivered from this earth and carried into the glorious presence of her Heavenly Father. She ran her race with passion, courage and faith in Christ that gives eternal life. Her memory and legacy will live on through her family who knew beyond anything that their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother loved them with all of her heart. May her prayers that all her descendants come to know Christ, so that there will be a glorious reunion in heaven.

Dorothy Mae was born in Grayson, Kentucky on June 27, 1937, the daughter of John W. and Amanda (Roe) Moore, Sr.

She was an active member of the Niles First Baptist Church and was a Cradle Roll Volunteer in the church nursery for over forty years. She was also a Fairhaven School aide for many years and then became a volunteer. Throughout her life she loved to garden.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Joe F. Cross, whom she married on November 16, 1953; two daughters, Jalyn Cross of Boardman, Kendra (Richard) Whittaker of Mineral Ridge; two sons, Michael (Lisa) Cross of Mineral Ridge, Frederick (fiancee, Chris) Cross of Mineral Ridge; eight grandchildren, Richard Whittaker, Jared Whittaker, Sarah Traw, Michael F. Cross, David F. Cross, Amber Guerrieri, Frederick Lee Cross and Tracy Joe Cross; five great-granddaughters and brother, John W. Moore Jr. of Johnsville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Barker, Glenna Archer and a brother, Delbert Moore.

Calling Hours will be Monday, February 6 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will be Tuesday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Dave Burman and Rev. G. Ben Reed will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd’s Ministries 1805 Fifth Avenue, Union Grave, Wisconsin 53182.

