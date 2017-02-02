Father facing charges for strangling teen daughter caught shoplifting

It began when police gave the girl a citation for shoplifting at a Texas Walmart and she started arguing with her father

By Claire Ricke, KXAN Published:
handcuffs arrest generic
Courtesy: KXAN

ROUND ROCK, TX (KXAN) — A Texas father is in custody, accused of strangling his 13-year-old daughter until she passed out for shoplifting at a Walmart.

The father, who KXAN is not identifying to protect the identity of the victim, is charged with assaulting his daughter on Jan. 31.

The incident began when police gave the girl a citation for shoplifting and released her to her parents. Moments later, a witness flagged down officers to say a man was attacking a girl next to the store.

Police found the girl with a bump on her head, which was not there prior to her leaving the Walmart.

Her mother said the father and daughter were arguing about her shoplifting when the situation escalated, and her father grabbed her by the throat.

Wrapping his hands around her neck, the father “violently” pushed her against the wall, according to the mother.

As the girl lost consciousness and her knees began to buckle, the father punched her in the face and she fell to the ground. While she was down, the father continued to punch her, according to the affidavit.

EMS said the girl could not remember anything after she passed out. However, a nearby patrol car captured the entire incident on camera.

The father was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

