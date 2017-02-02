Francis W. “Fran” Leonard Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Francis W. “Fran” Leonard of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2017 in the emergency room of UPMC Horizon, Greenville, he was 52.

Fran was born August 21, 1964, in Sharon, a son of Stanley W. and Rosemary Bonacci Leonard.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1982 graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School.

Fran was employed by the ABDDE Agency for mentally disadvantaged people where he worked as a group home manager. He was previously employed by Giant Eagle, Inc., Hermitage, where he worked as a cashier for nearly 20 years.

Fran was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed taking long hikes or walks to appreciate the nature surrounding him.

Fran was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Leonard Kirkland of Farrell, for whom he looked after and provided care. Also surviving are several cousins throughout the area.

Fran was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandparents, Frank and Rose Bonacci.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 5 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Rev. Jeffrey Noble, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.



Order Flowers Here