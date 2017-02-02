Future up in the air for well-known polka hangout in Girard



GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular hangout for polka dancers in Girard is temporarily closing its doors until its future is decided.

For the last five decades, Kuzman’s bar has served countless regulars. Many of them have been coming to Kuzman’s since they were mill workers.

Thursday night, dozens gathered to toast goodbye to the beloved woman whose name on the yellow marquee outside may not light up again.

Helen Kuzman passed away last week. Her husband, John, died in 2010.

The two of them, family members say, owned the well-known bar since around the early 1970s.

A family member inherited the business after that, and family members say they don’t know if it will be reopened.

The family will close it for at least two weeks to take time and decide what to do.

Kuzman’s is known as the place polka dancers from as far away as Cleveland, and even Michigan, would take to the floor.

“Just everywhere, they come from all over for the polka, all over. They love to dance and it’s really going to be a sad thing because this is the place that everybody comes,” said Tracie Hoffman, who has worked at the bar for 15 years. “This is Girard. This is Kuzman’s, everybody knows Kuzman’s.”

Hoffman is one of more than 20 Kuzman’s employees who, after Thursday, don’t know if they’ll still have a job.

