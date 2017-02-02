George D. “Sonny” Silvat Obituary

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – On the morning of Tuesday, February 2, 2017, George D. “Sonny” Silvat, passed away peacefully at 11:43 a.m. in Rosewood of the Ohio Valley Assisted Living in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

George was born on May 25, 1938 in McKees Rocks, the only son of George and Anna (Hubick) Silvat.

George is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Helen M. (Strickler) Silvat, of Stowe Township, formerly of Hopewell, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon. Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



