Gov. Kasich suggests increasing tax for vape products by 69 percent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor John Kasich’s proposed budget has people across the state talking, especially about possible changes to how Ohioans are taxed.

Kasich’s plan would drastically increase the tax on e-cigarettes — a move that could put some companies out of business.

The House of Vape sits in a plaza off Market Street in Beaver Township.

The products sold inside, pipes and liquids, are already taxed at 17 percent. Under Kasich’s proposed state budget, the tax would increase by 69 percent.

“We would eventually, over time, probably have to close our doors because people are not willing to pay that price for the product,” manager Michelle Pingley said.

Kasich is also proposing another two-year tuition freeze at all of Ohio’s public universities. He wants the schools to pay for all textbooks, though he is allowing them to charge an extra $300 fee.

“Obviously, that presents a challenge,” said Youngstown State spokesman Ron Cole.

Cole said should the freeze become law, YSU will have gone without a tuition increase for four straight years. Kasich ordered the freeze for the past two years as well.

“Three-quarters of our operating budget comes from tuition in terms of revenue,” Cole said.

The governor proposed cutting the state’s income tax by 17 percent, too, and offsetting the lost income by increasing sales tax to a half-cent. That would make sales tax 6.25 percent.

Youngstown-area State Representative John Boccieri called Kasich’s proposal tax “shifting,” saying it forces the tax burden to the lowest layers of government.

“Forcing county commissioners, township trustees, and school boards to raise their taxes because the state has moved with income taxes, where we argue are to the wealthiest of Ohioans and disproportionately affects people who are in middle incomes,” Boccieri said.

On funding K-12 education, Kasich proposed increasing some districts by as much as five percent while cutting districts that have lost enrollment one percent for each percent of decline, capping at five percent.

He also wants to increase the cigarette tax from $1.60 to $2.25 a pack, increase fracking taxes, and expand Medicaid to 700,000 more Ohioans.

