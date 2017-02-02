How much screen time is too much for your kids?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mobile devices are a way of life for millions of people. Screen time has increased at home and at school, but how much is too much.

It turns out that the use of mobile devices isn’t as bad as doctors once thought. On average, children spend about seven hours a day looking at cell phones, tablets and computers but now the focus on when and where they are using them.

There are benefits to using media, especially for the mind. Dr. Therese Linnon with Akron Children’s Hospital, says electronic media keeps kids in contact with their friends.

“It improves their mental well being but allowing them to be on social media sites and in contact with their peers,” Linnon said.

There is too much screen time. Linnon says media should be used in conjunction with active play and media plan should be set for the entire family.

Megan Szalay has two daughters. She monitors how much time they spend on their phones and keeps tabs on what they are doing online.

“When they come home they have about a half an hour that they are allowed to catch up on social media,” Szalay said.

After that the phones are put away. Szalay also has a media plan for the whole family. Dinnertime is off limits and no phones close to bedtime, even for the parents. Linnon agrees that everyone needs time to wind down before going to sleep.

“When they are in their bedrooms at night and it’s time to go to sleep, that’s another good time to have a media free zone,” Linnon said. “We know if they are exposed to a certain wavelength of light it is harder to get a good, restful sleep.”

Doctors encourage every family to have a media plan to work out a balance of screen time throughout the day, and doctors encourage parents to set limits.