Indians, Boone Logan agree to 1-year contract

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent left-hander Boone Logan and the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a one-year contract.

Logan’s deal includes a 2018 club option, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the pitcher still has to undergo a medical exam before the deal can be finalized.

The 32-year-old Logan pitched for Colorado last season, going 2-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 66 appearances for the Rockies. Logan has previously pitched for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox.

The Indians have been interested in adding another veteran lefty to their strong bullpen. Cleveland acquired Andrew Miller from the Yankees at last summer’s trade deadline deal, a move that helped the Indians win an AL pennant.

Logan has a 28-23 career record.

