James, Irving pace Cavaliers in 125-97 win over Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Andrew Wiggins added 23.

STEVE HERRICK Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Philadelphia. Cleveland won 95-85. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving had 14 and a career-high 14 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming off a losing record in January, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-97 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland, which went 7-8 last month, began February looking like the defending NBA champions. The Cavaliers held a three-point halftime lead and took control midway through the third quarter. James’ three-point play gave the Cavaliers a 90-70 lead.

Cleveland All-Star forward Kevin Love missed his second straight game because of back spasms, but the Cavaliers had five players in double figures in scoring.

James was 11 of 14 from the field, and Irving scored 14 points. Kyle Korver added 20 points, while Channing Frye, starting in place of Love, had 18 points. Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

