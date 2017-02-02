Joanne Louise (Gfeller) Shively Obituary

NORTH BENTON, Ohio – Joanne Louise Shively, 85, of North Benton passed away at her home on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio on July 18, 1931 the daughter of the late Edwin and Emily (Bischell) Gfeller.

She worked as a Secretary at American Steel Foundries, Transue and Williams Co. and Royal China before her retirement and was a member of the First Immanuel Church of Christ in Alliance.

Joanne was well known for being a Show Water Skier for Myers Lake and was a member of the Myers Lake Ski Club, she also enjoyed roller skating, tennis, snow skiing, dancing and could even be found traveling with her husband Robert to watch him square dance. However most important to her was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of over 60 plus years, Robert Emery Shively; a son, James Michael (Susan) Shively of Canandaigua, New York; three grandchildren, Melyssa Shively, Luke Shively and Victoria Shively. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Rice of North Benton and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Severance and Betty Gorby and a brother, Roland Gfeller

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 6 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joanne’s honor to Alliance VNA/Hospice 885 South Sawburg Ave. #106 Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330)938-2526.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



