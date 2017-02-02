John C. Murphy Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – John C. Murphy, 71, of South Crawford Avenue, New Castle, died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his home in New Castle.

He was born January 13, 1946 in New Castle, a son of the late William and Marie (Cross) Murphy.

Mr. Murphy was a roofer for Jr. Black’s Construction for over 20 years.

He enjoyed fishing, playing video poker, going to auctions and was an avid sports fan. He also loved family gatherings and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his companion of 27 years, Kathy Todd of New Castle; one stepson, Christopher Todd and Ida Swesey of New Castle; two sisters, Winifred Murphy of New Castle and Ruth Trimble Nestorek of New Castle; four step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandson and three nephews, Richard, Robert and Ryan Trimble.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Murphy; his nephew, Ronald Trimble and his great-nephew, Tommy Trimble.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, February 9 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dennis Bupp will be officiating.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air February 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.