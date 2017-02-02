John P. Mikacinich Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – John P. Mikacinich, 92, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

John was born June 28, 1924 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of John G. and Veronica (Grgica) Mikacinich.

He was an Army veteran, serving in the 69th Division during WW II.

John retired in 1980 as a machine shop foreman for US Steel, McDonald and Youngstown. John also was a machine shop instructor for Gordon James Vocational School and Trumbull County Vocational School.

He was a member of St. Rose Church and had been a member of the Elks Lodge, where he was Past Exultant Rider, the Moose Lodge of Niles and A.A.R.P.

John enjoyed snowmobiling trips with his wife, traveling to many places in the world, bowling and golfing.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Fynes of Niles; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Anne (Ancik) Mikacinich, whom he married July 14, 1945 and died March 19, 2016 and his sisters, Betty Yerick and Marie Mikacinich.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 5, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, officiated by Msgr. John Zuraw.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, February 5 from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

John will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park, next to his wife.

The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice for their excellent care and compassion that was given to John.

Any memorial contributions may be given to Grace Hospice, 7330 Southern Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio, in John’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.

