Leaders in drug epidemic fight talk funding and battle strategy

Ohio leads the nation in drug overdose deaths with roughly 8 people dying every day

By Published: Updated:
heroin generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News remains committed to following the heroin crisis, spotlighting what’s working and what improvements could be made.

The problem is only getting bigger in Ohio, leading some to wonder if the state should be providing more help and money to beat the addiction crisis.

Governor John Kasich set aside $1 billion to battle drug addiction two years ago. He’s doing the same now in the new budget, but there is no increase.

Ohio leads the nation in drug overdose deaths with roughly 8 people dying every day.

Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr says apathy about the problem is not the answer.

“People who shrug their shoulders and say just let them die you need to understand this problem affects you who is not addicted. The person who is walking down the street you better hope the person in the car coming toward you isn’t on heroin,” Ohr said.

There were 12 drug deaths in Mahoning County in January of this year compared to four in January of 2015. That’s prompting lawmakers to wonder why the governor didn’t allocate more money for battling drug addiction.

“We are reactionary in our efforts and we need to be more proactive about how we are going to treat and deal with this epidemic,” Said Rep. John Boccieri, (D) 59th District.

Lawmakers are still committed to expanding Medicaid to help poor Ohioans, but Kasich also wants local involvement in dealing with the issue.  And that’s creating bigger burdens than expected.

“It’s your tax dollars when law enforcement has to get involved; when the prosecutors are trying to prosecute dealers; and when children services has to get involved,” Ohr said.

The Mahoning County Health Department received state money from the current budget and hired a coordinator in January who will now create a drug task force to look into overdoses.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney said the team is going to be investigating the circumstances of each death.

“The Department of Health has reorganized that if we are going to make any impact on preventing this we are going to have to understand the circumstances around it,” Sweeney said.

The county does that now for each child fatality, and even reviews every infant mortality.  It investigates the circumstances and makes recommendations. It will now do the same with this group looking into deaths from drugs.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s