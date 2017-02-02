Mahoning Co. judge’s son to serve prison time for parole violation

John Dellick admitted to taking a handgun with him to a Boardman hotel even though he was on parole at the time

By Published: Updated:
John Dellick faces a six-month prison sentence for a parole violation.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The son of a Mahoning County judge learned he’ll have to spend time behind bars for having a gun with him while on probation from another case.

John Dellick, son of Juvenile Judge Theresa Dellick, was sentenced Friday afternoon in federal court to a six-month sentence.

In October, he pleaded guilty to being a “felon in possession of a firearm.”

Dellick admitted to taking a handgun with him to a Boardman hotel even though at the time he was on parole for an earlier assault conviction.

He’s been undergoing mental health and drug counseling since last summer.

Dellick is expected to begin serving his sentence in April.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s