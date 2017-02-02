Mary Jaskowick Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Mary Jaskowick, 83, of Champion, entered into eternal life at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with her family at her side under the comforting care of hospice.

Mary was born on July 29, 1933 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna Gaydosh Horvath, Jr. and came to Warren as a child.

A 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Mary was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church on North Street in Warren and more recently was a member of St. William Parish in Champion. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter and Baba.

Mary was best known as being everybody’s “second mom” or “second grandma”. She was a proud Slovak cook and baker.

She worked for many years at the Picway Shoe Mart in Champion and was known for her smile and kindness to the patrons.

Mary was an incredibly talented artist, who enjoyed working with water colors, oil pants, and drawing. She attended the Wilton’s School for Cake Decorating and baked and decorated cakes for many years. She loved singing to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and the many polkas she enjoyed with her late husband Frank; she had a beautiful voice.

In the organizations youngest years, Mary acted as President of the Animal Welfare League. She was a member of the Warren Post Office Sweet Stamps, the Blue Star Mothers, number of gardening groups and bowled for many years in a league at Laurel Lanes. She volunteered, in the 70’s, as a teachers aide at Champion Central Elementary and was a State of Ohio tournament champion rummy 500 player.

Mary was one of the kindest individuals you would ever meet, both to people and especially to animals. Every living creature was always welcome in her home, no matter how down on their luck they might be. Even in her last days, suffering from dementia but knowing we were all with her, she instructed her daughter to “get the boys a plate and get them something to eat.” Her son Edward said it best…”mom loved animals so much and did so much for them, she is skipping the stairway to heaven and is just going to head over the rainbow bridge.”

Mary is survived by three children, Edward J. (Betsy) Jaskowick of Orem, Utah, Kevin A. Jaskowick with whom she made her home and Monica S. Jaskowick of Champion; five grandchildren, Tony (Wendy) Jaskowick, David (Joanna) Jaskowick, Amy (Matt) Muntean, Nathaniel Baka and Marie Baka and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death on December 6, 1997 by her husband of 46 years, Frank A. Jaskowick, whom she married on July 7, 1951; a brother, John Horvath and by a sister, Anna J. “Honey” Dyson.

The family would like to deeply thank Windsor House of Champion for their kind care and the nursing and general staff in the ER, ICU and on the 8th Floor at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for their amazing care of Mary and her family.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, February 6 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home 727 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Frank Zanni, V.F. officiating will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7 at St. William Parish in Champion preceded by closing prayers to be recited at 9:40 a.m. in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Champion.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may take the form of donations in Mary’s name to the Volunteer Group of the Trumbull County Dog Pound.

