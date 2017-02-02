Mercer 211 honored for service

Residents can reach services by calling 211 or texting TXT211

By Published: Updated:
The Mercer County 211 program was honored.

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County commissioners recognized the county’s hotline program Thursday aimed at helping people in need.

Commissioners say the county’s 211 help hotline is made possible through support from the United Way. To honor the program, the county issued a proclamation marking February 11 as 211 Day in Mercer County.

The program is a free 24-hours resource available to everyone in the county.

Mercer County Commissioner Matthew McConnell said the service offers a wide range of help.

“It is a one point spot to find programs offered to individuals that are in need. It ranges from everything non-emergency issues like getting IRS forms filled out for folks who are elderly or low income to not having food for fuel,” McConnell said.

The 211 program started in 2013. Last year, more than 3,400 used the help hotline.

Residents can reach services by calling 211 or texting TXT211.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s