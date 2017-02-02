New Castle grad Malik Hooker to miss NFL Combine

According to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, Hooker had surgery on a torn labrum and hernia Tuesday

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker (24) celebrates his interception against Clemson with teammate Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Castle grad and Ohio State sophomore Mailk Hooker is one of the top ranked players in this year’s NFL Draft class, but according to reports, Hooker will not participate in the NFL Combine later this month due to surgeries he underwent earlier this week.

According to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, Hooker had surgery on a torn labrum and hernia Tuesday. They were injuries he played through this past season during the Michigan and Clemson games.

The reports surfaced Wednesday, and Hooker replied through his Twitter account with the following statement.

Malik Hooker has had a breakout season for the Buckeyes. As a redshirt sophomore, he recorded 7 interceptions at Ohio State, and returned three of them for touchdowns. Hooker finished with 74 tackles and was named a First Team All-American. He declared for the NFL Draft shortly after the Buckeyes loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoffs.

