New Castle man indicted on drug and firearms charges

An indictment says Michael Betts had a firearm and intended to sell heroin and crack cocaine

By Published:
Cocaine Arrest

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man was indicted on drug and firearms charges.

Michael Betts, 35, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Betts possessed with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin on Nov. 28, 2016, according to the indictment.

On the same date, Betts possessed a Sig Sauer, model 1911, .45 caliber pistol and ammunition, despite a prior conviction for assault with intent to do great bodily harm in Michigan in 2002, according to the indictment.

