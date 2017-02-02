New guidelines in place for mattress pickup in Youngstown

Mattresses and box springs need to be wrapped in heavy duty plastic

By Published:
Bed bugs are a problem at county housing in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to get rid of a mattress in Youngstown there are some new guidelines to follow.

Mattresses and box springs need to be wrapped in heavy duty plastic, such as a tarp, and secured it with duct tape. The new measures are intended to prevent the spread of bed bugs.

City of Youngstown Sanitation workers will only pick mattresses and box springs that are wrapped. Workers will not pick up unwrapped mattress and box springs and the owner will be in violation of the city’s litter law and could cited and fined.

Questions can be directed to Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526, Sanitation at (330) 742-8800, or the Youngstown Health Department at (330) 744-3333.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s