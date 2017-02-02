New guidelines in place for mattress pickup in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to get rid of a mattress in Youngstown there are some new guidelines to follow.

Mattresses and box springs need to be wrapped in heavy duty plastic, such as a tarp, and secured it with duct tape. The new measures are intended to prevent the spread of bed bugs.

City of Youngstown Sanitation workers will only pick mattresses and box springs that are wrapped. Workers will not pick up unwrapped mattress and box springs and the owner will be in violation of the city’s litter law and could cited and fined.

Questions can be directed to Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526, Sanitation at (330) 742-8800, or the Youngstown Health Department at (330) 744-3333.