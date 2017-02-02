Paul G. Vickers, Sr. Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Paul G. Vickers, Sr., 76, passed away Thursday morning, February 2, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Paul was born on February 6, 1940 in Enon, West Virgina, a son of the late Orval and Beatrice (Workman) Vickers.

He was a 1958 graduate of Nicholas County High School in Summersville, West Virgina.

After high school, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Roberts) Vickers on June 21, 1960 and started their lives together.

In his younger years, he was a lumber jack and then worked at General Motors until he retired in 1995.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood crafting and was a big West Virginia University fan. Above all, he was a big family man. He loved to spend time and take care of his family.

Paul will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Vickers; three children, Debra (Steve) Fertig of Warren, Ohio, Nancy (Kevin) Moyer of Fowler, Ohio and Paul (Debbie) Vickers of East Lake, Ohio; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Anna Samples of Painsville, Ohio, Shirley (David) Meadows of Canvas, West Virginai, Bobbie (Dwayne) Boyce of Canvas, West Virginia and Ruth (Stanley) Pomeroy of Virginia and one brother, Delbert (Peggy) Vickers of Canvas, West Virginia.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Dale, Franklyn “D” and Hubert Vickers.

Friends and family may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 at Vienna United Methodist Church located at 4265 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44437; with services starting at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be donated to Alzheimer’s Association in Paul’s memory, located at 3695 Boardman – Canfield Road Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Services for Paul were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, Ohio.



