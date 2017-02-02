Paul Summerfield Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating for Paul Summerfield, 78, who died Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2017 at his home.

He was born November 25, 1938 in Kentucky, a son of Fred Simpson and Pauline Marcum Summerfield and moved to Hubbard in 1964, coming from Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Mr. Summerfield was a Drill Sergeant serving with the United States Army in the Fifth Infantry during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard and repaired office equipment for many years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767, was a Past Commander of the Girard American Legion Post No. 235 and a member of the Army & Navy Garrison No. 252 in Niles, Ohio.

Paul enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, deer hunting and fishing.

He leaves his wife, the former Wilma K. Roach, whom he married July 10, 1960; a son, Kendall P. Summerfield of Hubbard; a daughter, Kimberly L. Lickner of Hubbard; four brothers, Bob, Fred, Bill and Lee; three sisters, Frieda, Nancy and Judy; five grandchildren, Michael, Shawn, Kyler, Marlee and Amanda.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Monday February 6, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

