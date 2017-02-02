Police investigating murder on Youngstown’s north side

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oxford Street in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
Police are investigating a shooting death on Youngstown's north side.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a murder on the city’s north side Thursday night.

Officers said the victim is an unidentified black man.

The shooting happened on Oxford Street, just east of Wirt Street, around 8:30 p.m.

A witness said the victim may have been shot near a pickup truck in a driveway.

They said he made it to the middle of the street before collapsing.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

WKBN has a reporter on the scene to gather more information on this developing story.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s