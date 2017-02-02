Police investigating murder on Youngstown’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a murder on the city’s north side Thursday night.

Officers said the victim is an unidentified black man.

The shooting happened on Oxford Street, just east of Wirt Street, around 8:30 p.m.

A witness said the victim may have been shot near a pickup truck in a driveway.

They said he made it to the middle of the street before collapsing.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

WKBN has a reporter on the scene to gather more information on this developing story.

