Police: Lisbon woman left child alone in Walmart parking lot

Christy Rohn was charged with child endangering and possession of dangerous drugs

By Published:
Christy Rohn, charged with drug possession and child endangering in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman is facing criminal charges after people at Walmart reported a young child had been left alone in a car.

Police were called to the store in Austintown on Wednesday. An officer met two people who were standing by a Honda Civic in the parking lot. They said they saw a woman go into the store, leaving her child in the car. They estimated that she had been gone for 15 to 20 minutes, and police said the temperature outside was about 32 degrees.

Police said the 14-month-old child was sleeping in the car with a blanket and coat.

The woman, identified as Christy Rohn, returned to the car shortly after the officer arrived. She said she had only been in the store for a minute, but police said surveillance video showed she had been in the store for almost 10 minutes.

She was charged with child endangering and possession of dangerous drugs for having a prescription that wasn’t in her name.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s