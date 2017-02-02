Police: Lisbon woman left child alone in Walmart parking lot

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman is facing criminal charges after people at Walmart reported a young child had been left alone in a car.

Police were called to the store in Austintown on Wednesday. An officer met two people who were standing by a Honda Civic in the parking lot. They said they saw a woman go into the store, leaving her child in the car. They estimated that she had been gone for 15 to 20 minutes, and police said the temperature outside was about 32 degrees.

Police said the 14-month-old child was sleeping in the car with a blanket and coat.

The woman, identified as Christy Rohn, returned to the car shortly after the officer arrived. She said she had only been in the store for a minute, but police said surveillance video showed she had been in the store for almost 10 minutes.

She was charged with child endangering and possession of dangerous drugs for having a prescription that wasn’t in her name.