Sandra Kovach Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Sandra H. Kovach, age 66 passed away at her home on Monday, February 2, 2017.

She was born on April 2, 1950 in Youngstown to Charles and Mary (Magargle) Mahaffey.

On May 26, 1984, Sandra was united in marriage to John Kovach whom preceded her in death in 2012.

Sandra spent her career as a Mary Kay Cosmetic consultant.

She was a woman of great faith and an active member of Prince of Peace of Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and worked with the vacation Bible school.

She also enjoyed traveling to her favorite vacation spot in North Topsail, North Carolina. However, Sandra found the most joy just being with her family.

Visit with her family from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 6, 2017 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church; 490 N. High St., Cortland where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.

Sandra is survived by her children, Brian Kovach, Eric (Lindsay) Kovach and Kellie (Bryan Harvey) Rossi; her grandchildren, Erika and Ryan Kovach, Tyler and Gabriel Rossi and Brooke and Brandon Harvey and her brother, Richard (Jan) Mahaffey.

In lieu of flower memorial contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Youth Fund.

Arrangements handed by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.



