Schwarzenegger to Trump: ‘Maybe we should switch jobs’

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account

Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to President Donald Trump's jab about The Apprentice ratings.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” – the show Trump once hosted.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.

Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”

That way, Schwarzenegger says, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger’s debut were down significantly compared to Trump’s debut in January 2004.

