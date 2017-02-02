Storm Team 27: Dropping into the low teen’s tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Colder air will sweep through the region into Friday morning. Lows will fall toward the low teen’s. A few clouds possible with a small risk for an isolated snow shower or flurry in the snowbelt. Little to no accumulation expected. Cold air sticks around Friday with a high near 24. Saturday will bring more sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 20’s. The chance for snow returns Sunday. A bigger storm will move in early next week with snow to rain into Tuesday. Back to snow and cold by Wednesday. This storm will produce windy weather too.

Forecast

Tonight: A few clouds. Isolated snow shower/flurry snowbelt. Little to no accumulation. (20%)

Low: 12

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a flurry or snow shower in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 24

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry snowbelt early. (20%)

Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Windy. (70%)

High: 50 Low: 30

Wednesday: Scattered Snow showers. Windy and colder. Falling temps. (70%)

High: 37 Low: 36

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 23 Low: 16

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 24 Low: 12

