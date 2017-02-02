Storm Team 27: Light snow this morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Light snow generated by cold air off Lake Erie will taper off this afternoon for mostly cloudy skies.. Afternoon highs only in the middle 20’s. Any snow accumulation is expected to be light. Look for colder temperatures to wrap up the week with better weather. Saturday looks dry with snow returning Sunday. Warming up early next week!

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 25

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow overnight.

Low: 12

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for a flurry or snow shower in the snowbelt.

High: 23 Low: 12

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 34 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow to rain showers. (60%)

High: 48 Low: 26

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 22 Low: 17

