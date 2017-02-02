Undefeated Columbiana Girls roll past Leetonia

The Clippers improve to 21-0 on the season

Columbiana remains unbeaten after rolling past Leetonia 48-27 Thursday night in girls' high school basketball action.

Alexis Cross led the Clippers with 14 points on the night. Mariah Rovnak and Kayla Muslovski added 11 points apiece in the victory.

Leetonia was  led by Kristy Eckman who notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the setback.

The Lady Bears drop to 14-6 overall on the season. Leetonia returns to action next Thursday at home against Crestview.

Columbiana improves to 21-0 overall on the season. The Clippers host Cardinal Mooney on Saturday.

