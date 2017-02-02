United Way and Women United on same page with student support

Women United raised $11,915 for the United Way Success After 6 Program

By Published: Updated:
united way success after 6

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Night of Motown in Youngstown raised some big money to help students in the Mahoning Valley.

Women United organized the fundraiser and held a special check presentation Thursday to celebrate its success.

The group raised $11,915 for the United Way Success After 6 Program.

Success After 6 brings together school and community resources to provide intentional focus on academics, health and societal services, as well as social and emotional development, according to the United Way website.

Women United is a group of 200 women who have been making a big impact in the lives of children in the valley for three years, focusing on early childhood education.

“We can actually provide the funds to help with mentoring and support with guidance to help students in the schools really enhance their learning experience,” said Arisha Williams with Women United.

Women United partners with schools and students to talk about performing and gives resources to the students to get better.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s