United Way and Women United on same page with student support

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Night of Motown in Youngstown raised some big money to help students in the Mahoning Valley.

Women United organized the fundraiser and held a special check presentation Thursday to celebrate its success.

The group raised $11,915 for the United Way Success After 6 Program.

Success After 6 brings together school and community resources to provide intentional focus on academics, health and societal services, as well as social and emotional development, according to the United Way website.

Women United is a group of 200 women who have been making a big impact in the lives of children in the valley for three years, focusing on early childhood education.

“We can actually provide the funds to help with mentoring and support with guidance to help students in the schools really enhance their learning experience,” said Arisha Williams with Women United.

Women United partners with schools and students to talk about performing and gives resources to the students to get better.