Warren crime activity: January 26 – February 2

Thursday, January 26

11:16 a.m. – 1100 block of Hayes Ave. SW, a woman reported that someone broke into her house and stole the kitchen sink. Nothing else was reported stolen.

9:21 p.m. – 900 block of Buckeye St. NW, a man reported being punched in the face by an acquaintance. He said he the attack was unprovoked in the parking lot of the Hot Dog Shoppe. Police said the victim had a small red mark on his face.

Friday, January 27

7:42 a.m. – 3400 block of Tod Ave. NW, police began investigating an incident at McGuffey Middle School. No further information was given.

8:03 a.m. – 800 block of Buckeye St., a man reported that someone broke into his garage and took a mountain bike, lawn mower and weed wacker.

2:56 p.m. – 700 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, reported vandalism to a home. The person reporting the vandalism had purchased the property to fix up and sell.

6:10 p.m. –Austin Avenue SW and Union Street SW, a 4-year-old boy told police he was bitten by a dog. Police said the boy had a cut below his eye and lip. He was taken to the hospital, and the dog was quarantined.

11:05 p.m. – 700 block of Glenwood Avenue NW, a woman reported that she was punched and choked by a friend after telling the man she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

Saturday, January 28

9:15 p.m. – 1400 block of Elm Rd. NE, a man told police he was robbed in the parking lot of Convenient Mart, where he said he was meeting someone who wanted to buy an Xbox headset. When the robber asked for change, he pulled out a gun and grabbed his wallet, driving away in a red truck.

Monday, January 30

1:43 a.m. – 1000 block of Orlo St. NW, Cannie McQueen, 49, charged with obstruction; Torrianio Miller, 23, charged with falsification and arrested on a warrant for driving under suspension; and Alexander Bennett, 23, charged with trafficking in marijuana. Police investigating a suspicious car parked in front of a vacant home said they found a large bag of marijuana in the car and a digital scale in Bennett’s pocket. Police said Bennett and McQueen initially lied about Bennett’s identity.

3:05 p.m. – 1000 block of Elm Rd. NE, police were sent to investigate a fight between two men at a gas station.

Tuesday, January 31

10:02 a.m. – 2000 block of N. Feederle Drive, police began investigating a gross sexual imposition report involving a 17-year-old victim.

10:07 a.m. – 300 block of Genesee Ave. NE, police investigated a reported rape involving a 17-year-old victim.

4:23 p.m. – 4400 block of Berkshire Drive SE, a man reported that his wife hit him with the car. The woman said when she was backing up, she accidentally hit him, but she told police he also got on the hood of the car and she drove a short distance with him on the hood. The man admitted to throwing the woman’s book bag in the dumpster.

Wednesday, February 1

9:08 p.m. – 100 block of Main Ave. NW, a manager of Burger King reported that an employee had been assaulted by a woman who frequently complains about the food and harasses her. The employee said the woman was complaining about the food in the drive-thru again and threatened to come in and beat her up. The employee said the woman then came in behind the counter and hit her as she was going into the office.

Thursday, February 2

10:16 a.m. – 1500 block of NE Sheridan Ave., Phillip Shimko, 21, arrested and charged with burglary and escape. Police said Shimko was caught breaking into his mother’s home. He was also the suspect in other thefts from homes where he had been staying. Shimko’s mother told police that Shimko had been stealing from her to support his drug addiction, and she did not allow him to stay in her home.